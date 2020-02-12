Shirley G. Covington, 84, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Falls Run Nursing Home surrounded by her family. Mrs. Covington was born on June 14, 1935 in Fredericksburg. She was a member of Berea Baptist Church and their Celebration choir. Her love of genealogy and history led to memberships in the United Daughters of the Confederacy, Daughters of the American Revolution, The National Society, Sons and Daughters of the Pilgrims, Daughters of 1812, Family of Bruce International and The Point Lookout POW Organization. She was a tribal member of Patawomeck Indians of Virginia and had served on the tribal council. Survivors include her beloved family, daughters, Melissa Dillard (Walter) and Carol Hoovler (Buddy); sons Rev. D. Scott Covington (Martha) and John Covington (Mary); grandchildren retired MSG. Craig Covington Jr., Joseph Covington, Joshua Covington, Jared Covington, Randy Dillard, Amanda Dillard Gutridge, Debbie Covington Wooldridge, Trey Hoovler and Kirsten Hoovler; 13 great-grandchildren; sister and best friend Donna Williams of Greenville, SC; and lifelong friend Charlotte Walker of Fredericksburg. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, E. Donald Covington, her parents, Harold "Pete" and Vanda Lumpkin Green and her sons, Craig Covington Sr. and infant son, Bradley. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 15 in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.