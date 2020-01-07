Robert Lee "Tookey" Cox, Jr., 69, of White Oak, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Robert was an avid hunter, commercial fisherman, NASCAR enthusiast, stock car and drag racer. He was also a proud Tribal Member of the Patawomeck Indians of VA. Tookey's presence, wit, and cooking will be greatly missed by his family. Robert is survived by his son, Robert D. Cox (Amanda); daughter Tracy Feuer (Mike); numerous grandchildren; sisters Linda Amos (Chuck) and Sue Taormina (Tony); a niece and nephews; and his crabbing and fishing buddies at Charlie's Crab House, whom he loved being with every day, and they were the best of friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Long Cox; parents Robert L. Cox, Sr. and Lucy M. Cox; and sister Peggy Gould. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 10 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. In lieu of flowers, Robert requested that memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.