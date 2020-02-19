Patricia Ann Cox, 76, of Fredericksburg, passed away surrounded by family on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. Patricia devoted herself to her family, she had a heart of gold, and loved giving to others. She was a faithful servant of the Lord. Survivors include her children, Michelle Johnson (Tony) and Jamie Cox (Bonnie); grandchildren Joshua Gibson and Abigail Johnson; sister Linda Fodrey; niece Paula Fodrey; and beloved family members Amanda and Danielle. She was preceded in death by Michael Cox; and her grandparents, Matthew and Jean Bailey. A service will be held at noon on Saturday, February 22 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation at www.komen.org. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.