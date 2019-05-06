Christina Diane Crabtree, 51, of Spotsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Survivors include her mother, Norma Crabtree; and her siblings, Theresa Lynn Ryder, Keith Bryant Crabtree, and Hubert Scott Crabtree; niece Holli Ryder; nephew, Ernie Ryder, Jr.; and long-time partner, Juan Perez. She was preceded in death by her father, Hubert Crabtree. A memorial service will be at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, May 10 at Covenant Funeral Service Fredericksburg chapel. Interment will be private. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.