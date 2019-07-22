Joseph Melvin Crabtree, 77, of Fredericksburg passed away at home on Saturday, July 20, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Joe was loved and respected by all who knew him. We will miss his physical presence but we know he is still with us in spirit. And we will continue to hold onto the memories of a good man. Joe was born on October 9, 1941 in Smyth County to Creed and Katherine Crabtree. Joe worked as a surveyor, raising his family in the Fredericksburg area for the past 60 years. Joe is survived by his wife of 56 years, Loretta Crabtree; sons, Joseph Crabtree and Brian Crabtree (Penny); grandsons Zachary, James, Joshua (Jill), Nathan, and Mason Crabtree; great-grandchildren Jerimiah, Chelsea, Jackson, Alexis, and Wyatt; two brothers Larry E. Crabtree and William S. Crabtree (Laurie); numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Creed and Katherine Crabtree; his sister Katherine C. Horton; brothers Charles M., L. Roy, and Raymond L. Crabtree. We want to thank Mary Washington Hospice nurses, therapists, and home health care for the support provided to Joe during this time. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24 at Round Oak Baptist Church, 15025 Pepmeier Hill Rd, Woodford, VA 22580 . Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.