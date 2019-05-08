John Raymond Crabtree, 82, of Woodford, died Fri., May 3, 2019. Born in Caroline, Mr. Crabtree had retired as a diesel mechanic from TARMAC; was a lifetime member of Hopewell UMC and he was an avid Nascar fan. He was the widower of Shirley Ann Crabtree. He is survived by three children, Shirley Ann Quinn (Lawton), John R. Crabtree, Jr. (Vicky) and Jeffery Crabtree (Donielle); three sisters, Dorothy Roberts, Ellen Stanley and Nancy Lordan; and four grandchildren, Jason Crabtree, Amy Llano, Lexus and Emilee Crabtree. The family will receive friends 6-8 PM Fri. May 10, 2019 at Storke Funeral Home, Bowling Green. A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Sat., May 11, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Fredericksburg. Sign register book online www.storkefuneralhome.com.