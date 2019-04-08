Known to most as grandma .she went to her heavenly home March 28 2019. Preceded in death by her mother Lillie Sullivan, her husband Floyd Woodrow ( Woody) Crabtree, their son Michiel Ernest Crabtree sisters Joyce White and Phyllis Heath. Survived by three daughters Debra Minter, Kathy Staples and Tina Martin . Daughter in law Terry Crabtree . Siblings Carolyn Payne, Mary Robinson and William Sullivan.17 cherished grandchildren and many great granchildren, a large extended family and many friends ... A memorial service is planned for Saturday April 13, 2019 at Temple Baptist church 300 white oak rd , service 2-3 fellowship to follow 3-5, please join us in memory of her life
