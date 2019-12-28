Charlotte Cooper Craig, 89, of Fredericksburg passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019. Mrs. Craig was a long time Dental Assistant to Dr. Norman Bailey and later to Dr. John Wallace until her retirement. She was of the Baptist faith and an avid Bingo player. Survivors include her son, Donald W. Craig (Barbara); grandchildren Ryan W. Craig, Phillip L. Craig, Pamela L. Bowles and Stacy A. Lynch; and sister, Mary A. Dent. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louise Taylor and Alvin B. "Slim" Cooper, Sr.; brothers Alvin B. "Bubba" Cooper, Jr., James E. Cooper and T. Wesley Cooper; and sisters Dorothy C. Newton, Marion C. Gray, Hazel C. Saunders and Nancy C. Dillon. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 30 at Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mary Washington Hospice, 2300 Fall Hill Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA 22401. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Charlotte Craig as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.