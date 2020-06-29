Donald W. Craig, 70, of Spotsylvania County passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 in Richmond. Mr. Craig was born in Fredericksburg in 1949 to the late Henry D. Craig and Charlotte Cooper Craig. He graduated from James Monroe High School where he participated in the James Monroe's Industrial Cooperative Training program. Mr. Craig worked part-time for Cablevision of Fredericksburg (later became Media General Cable, then Cox Communications) and worked his way to President and General Manager before leaving thirty four years later. He also joined the Naval Reserve and later worked for Lowe's and AmeriGas Propane before retiring in 2011. Mr. Craig was a member of Fredericksburg Baptist Church, a lifetime member of Elks Lodge #875 and previously had been active in the Chamber of Commerce, Fredericksburg Builders Association, a member of the Society of Cable Television Engineers and past director of the Virginia Cable Television Association. He was an avid golfer and fisherman. Survivors include his wife, Barbara A. Craig; sons Ryan W. Craig, and Phillip L. Craig; daughters Pamela L. Bowles, and Stacy A. Lynch; and a brother Henry D. "Hank" Craig III, all of Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A graveside service will be held at noon on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Mr. Craig requested that expressions of sympathy be made to the Fredericksburg area SPCA. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.