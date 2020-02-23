Jonathan Ray Craig, 38, of Spotsylvania County, passed from this life suddenly on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Jonathan was an avid fisherman. He liked hunting and the auto club, Loudpaq. He is survived by his daughter, Kerianna Willis of Spotsylvania; mother Vickie Leadbetter of Caroline County; siblings Dale Mullins (Wade), Morrison Craig (Jolayne) both of Warrenton, JB Craig (Erin) of Richmond; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, retired CW2 and Vietnam Veteran of the U.S. Army, Paul W. Craig of Chancellor. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 29 at his home, 7016 Sunset Rd. Spotsylvania, VA. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.