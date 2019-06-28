Arnold E. Craighead, Jr., 80, of Fredericksburg passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 at his home. Born in Leesburg, Mr. Craighead was a truck driver for more than 50 years; he began his career after high school and ended it as a small business owner. He enjoyed family vacations at the beach, raising calves and farming. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Susan A. Craighead; children Darryl R. Craighead (Ann), Cathy C. Mitchell (Casey) and Scott A. Craighead (Rhonda); grandchildren Michael Craighead, Ali Cutler (Bryce), Tristen Craighead and Abigail Craighead; great-grandchild Remi Cutler; and sisters Jo-Anna Boxwell (Tucker) and Debbie Barnhouse (Doug). He was preceded in death by his parents, Sybil and Arnold Craighead, Sr. A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 1 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Weyers Cave United Methodist Church, 228 Houff Rd., Weyers Cave, VA 24486 or to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
