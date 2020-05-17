Christa Maria (Fey) Crain, 87, of Locust Grove, VA, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020, at her home. Christa was born on July 1, 1932, in Mechtal, Germany. She was the daughter of the late Karl and Ilse Fey and lived in Germany during World War 2. Christa was a longtime resident of Orange County, having lived previously in Vienna, Virginia; Grand Prairie, Texas; Lubbock Texas and St. Louis, Missouri. Christa was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who had many interests including playing bridge, food, wine and visiting the casino. Christa is predeceased by her husband of 59 years Douglas P. Crain and a daughter Marianne Gardener; survived by a daughter, Peggy Alexander and husband Kirk; a son, Mark Crain and wife Angela; a granddaughter Lisa Hollins Daniels and a grandson, Jeff Hollins. Funeral arrangements will be private due to COVID-19 restrictions. The family requests donations be made to the Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company 104 Lakeview Parkway, Locust Grove VA 22508-2025 or online at https://lowfr29.com/product/donate/ Online condolences and fond memories of Christa may be offered to the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com.

