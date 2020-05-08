Richard M. Crickenberger, 67, of Fredericksburg, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2020 in his home with family by his side after a short battle with cancer. He was a loving husband, father, Gan Gan, brother, son, and friend to all who knew him. In 1971, Richard graduated from James Monroe where he excelled in academics and athletics. His accomplishments in school and on the field earned him many write ups in the paper. He received the Robert Holloway Memorial Cup Award for his outstanding athletic accomplishments. For over 45 years, he had a masonry contracting business that allowed him to use his quick wit and unequivocal skill to ensure each job was done properly from historical sites to a client's backyard. He honed his skill to accurately preserve historical landmarks including but not limited to Kenmore, Mary Washington Monument, and the Confederate Cemetery walls downtown which have been left as gifts to the community. If Richard wasn't working, he could be found on a golf course, he truly loved the comradery and challenge of the game. He was a member of The Knights of Pythias #22 and the Elks Lodge #875. Richard's greatest accomplishment in life was being a family man. Gan Gan, as he is known to his grandchildren, is what he enjoyed being the most. He was their number one fan. Richard was a humble man of many talents whose infectious smile and bright blue eyes were known to everyone around him. Richard never met a stranger. He will be missed by many but his legacy lives on. Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Deborah; two daughters Tara Robinson and Ashley Bowles (Jason); seven grandchildren Isabelle and Makenzie Robinson, and Wyatt, Liam, Reese, Noah, and Madison Bowles; and his brother, Thomas (Janet). He was proceeded in death by his parents Virginia and Herman Crickenberger; and his infant grandson, Wyatt Bowles. A graveside service and celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations The Monroe Carrell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, c/o NICU, 3322 West End Ave, Suite 900, Nashville, TN 37203 or MWH Hospice 2300 Fall Hill Ave, Fredericksburg, VA 22401. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
