James Harrison Crisp Sr., 95, of Colonial Beach, passed away peacefully at his home April 13, 2019. He was born July 28, 1923 in Caroline County, VA to George W. and Mollie M. Crisp. He married the love of his life, Dorothy O. Crisp on September 23, 1950. He loved spending time with his family and friends, tending to his garden and playing golf. He is survived by his three daughters, Dottie Lou Crisp, Janis Gore (Tommy) and Joyce Crisp (Sheila); granddaughter, Mollie Rader (Jason); brother, Edwin Crisp (Carlene) He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy O. Crisp; son, James Crisp Jr.; and his parents George W. Crisp and Mollie M. Crisp. The funeral service will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Colonial Beach Baptist Church, 10 Garfield Ave, Colonial Beach, VA 22443, burial will follow at Historyland Memorial Park in King George. A reception will be held at the church following the burial. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Colonial Beach Rescue Squad, 225 Dennison St, Colonial Beach, VA, 22443. Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.