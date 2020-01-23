Thomas Mathew "Matt" Crisp of King George passed away unexpectedly in Richmond on January 14, 2020. He was born October 7, 1960 to Melvin E. Crisp, Sr and Kathleen Boswell Crisp. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Melvin Eugene Crisp, Jr and sister Becky Elizabeth Crisp. He is survived by his daughter Danielle Daniel (Eric) of Corpus Christi, Texas and his beloved granddaughters Lillian and Penelope. He Is also survived by his brothers Harry (Bobby), William, John and James and sisters Margaret Martin, Mary Peggy Feagin, and Irene Gordon. Additionally he is survived by his friend Lynne Luden. Matt graduated from James Monroe High School where he was an outstanding athlete and student. He went on to play football at Ferrum College. He received a degree in architectural studies. Matt became an independent builder and built a number of homes in the Fredericksburg area. A memorial service and burial will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at the Affinity Funeral Service website (https://affinityfuneralservice.com/obituaries/Thomas-Mathew-Crisp/). Contributions in his memory may be made online to the Boston University CTE Research University.
Crisp, Thomas Mathew
To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Crisp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.