Marjorie Ann Holmes Cropp, born March 24, 1938 age 82, died May 22, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital inFredericksburg from complications of pneumonia. She had been a resident of Hughes Assisted Living since June 2018. Ms. Cropp was the oldest child of the late Murray Russell Holmes and Anna Francis Clatterbuck Holmes of Catlett. She was a graduate Calverton High School and in 2008 organized a grand Calverton reunion which many of her classmates and teachers attended. She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Robert L Cropp on July 10, 2015. She is survived by her daughter Teresa Lynn Walker and her grandson (TJ) Thomas Athey Walker Jr. of Luray,, her sisters Alice H Carrington of Stafford, Bessie R. Cropp and (Rodger) of Fredericksburg, her brother Russell M. Holmes Jr (Judy)of Nokesville , a nephew Scott Kenneth Holmes (Kris) of Leesburg , a great-niece Olivia Holmes and her great-granddaughter Alyssa Faye Painter of Luray. She had previously worked for Travelers insurance company in Washington DC , Richeys's flower shop in Manassas and A1 Glass Company Manassas. She and Robert were married November 17, 1957 in the Catlett parsonage by Rev.William Ayers. They were former members of Mount Horeb United Methodist Church in Bristersburg. They had moved to Amerisist on January 23, 2014 due to her sickness.and have been residents of the Catlett Community for 54 years. She will be remembered for her famous pies she donated to many Church dinners. She loved to bake, care for her grandson, and she and Robert loved to dance. The family will receive friends on Thursday May 28, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Moser Funeral Home with Covid 19 restrictions in place where a funeral service will be held Friday May 29, 2020 at 10:30 a m. A private graveside service will follow at Stonewall Memory Gardens in Manassas. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Catlett Volunteer Rescue Squad. Condolences may be given online at www.moserfuneralhome.com
Funeral Homes
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
540-720-0748
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
540-371-2433
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services No contact delivery, curbside pickup
540-373-4421
We offer curbside service, pickup and drop off.Love is not canceled! Birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions continue. We're here for …
540-720-5040
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are offering free delivery for all deliveries in the Stafford area. We are also offering curbsid…
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services All Saxon staff will be wearing masks and we need shoppers to wear a mask too. Social distancing wi…
540-693-7601
We are staffed with Certified Gift Designers, guaranteeing our customers a perfectly assembled gift basket with each and every order. We are…
540-940-8932
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Free Same Day Delivery! We are open virtually, although our brick and mortar is not open to the pub…
540-371-4509
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are open for local deliveries and curbside pick up.
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Specific steps we have taken to protect our staff and customers:Daily disinfecting of shop includin…