Charles H. "Charlie" Crum, Jr., 86 of Ladysmith passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 at his home. Born in Maryland, he served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Following the military he had a career as an analyst with the Department of Defense and retired after 30 years. Charlie was a devout Catholic who with a permanent smile and a never ending giving heart lived his faith as well as it could be lived, and was an active member of St. Mary of the Annunciation Church in Ladysmith. His passing has made the world a colder place. He is survived by his wife, Faustine Crum; his children, Greg Crum (Annabel), Chuck Crum (Tara) and Bunny Tilitsky (Bob); five grandchildren, Sedalia Simonson, Vanessa Lujan, Joseph Tilitsky, Virginia Tilitsky and Charles H. Crum, III; four great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, December 6th at 10:00 am in St. Mary of the Annunciation, with a reception immediately following at the church. Burial, with Army honors, will follow at 2:00 pm in Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Food Pantry. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.