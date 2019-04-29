67, of Chester, Virginia passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at her home. She is survived by her sister, Shirley Jean Cullop of Fredericksburg, Virginia; niece, Dr. Laura Park Gogia (Dr. Amit); two great nieces, Sydney and Lindsay Gogia of Glen Allen Virginia; and many uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Maurice Hale (Bub) Cullop, Jr. and Ina Elizabeth (Betty) Cullop. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, dining out with friends, and social media. She was devoted to her four-legged friends, Mandy (deceased), Miranda (deceased), and Miss Emma. Anita was a member of Chester Baptist Church. According to Anita's wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service. A Celebration of Life is being planned at a later date.