Bernadine "Susie" Cunningham, 85 of Ladysmith passed away Monday, October 7, 2019 at her home. Born in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, she married Jerry Cunningham after he served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Survivors include her children, Jerry Cunningham (Alexa), Lisa Cunningham and Brian Cunningham (Danielle); her grandchildren, Morgan, Benjamin and Avery; honorary grandchildren (EJ, Nicky) and sister in law Margaret Susa. In addition to her husband, she is also preceded in death by her daughter-in-law Trish and siblings, Ann, Barbara, Irene, Adam and John. A memorial Mass will be Saturday, October 19th at 11:00 am in St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church in Ladysmith. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.