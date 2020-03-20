Larry Hugh Cunningham, 67 of Warrenton, VA passed away on March 17, 2020 at home. He was born on October 11, 1952 at King George, VA a son of the late Ross Hugh Cunningham and Sarah Davis Cunningham. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Norman Ross Cunningham. Larry worked for Printpac for 25 plus years and retired from that company. He enjoyed fishing in ponds and lakes and working on cars. He leaves behind his soulmate and love of his life, Barbara Jean Kelly; his brother and his wife, Eldwin Colvin and Carolyn Cunningham; his sister, Esther Lois Hamlin; his sister-in-law, Karen Cunningham; numerous nieces and nephews. The public is welcome to visit Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton on Tuesday, March 24 between from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM for viewing and to sign a register. Graveside services will be on Tuesday, March 24 at 2:00 PM at Bright View Cemetery, Warrenton. Memorial contributions may be made to Capital Caring Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.