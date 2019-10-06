Ronald W. Curlings, 74, of Bessemer, AL, formerly of Ladysmith, VA, died on Friday, September 13, 2019 of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. He was born in Brooklyn, NY, the son of the late Chester Louis and Norma Schenker Curlings. He was also preceded in death by his son, Paul and sister, Cheryl. Ron is survived by his wife, Susan of 52 years together, his sons, Scott of Hoover, AL and Jeremy of Ladysmith, VA, and four grandchildren: Paul Jr, Alexander, Kenneth, and Charlotte. Ron worked for the federal government for 37 years serving as a computer specialist for the Department of Justice and later the Department of the Treasury. He retired in 2001. Ron was also a veteran of the U.S. Air Force from the Vietnam era and was dedicated to helping and being involved with veterans for many years. He was a member of American Legion Post 55 in Fredericksburg, VA where he served in many capacities. For the past nine years, Ron ran a bass fishing day for the Virginia Wounded Warriors. Ron's memorial service will be held at Rehoboth United Methodist Church, 18580 Partlow Rd., Beaverdam, VA 23015 on Friday, October 11 at 11:00 am. Internment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Rehoboth UMC in his name or to Virginia Veteran and Family Support (VVFS), ATTN: Karla Boughey, 101 North 14th St., 17th Floor, Richmond, VA 23219. Make checks payable to "Veterans Services Foundation" and write VVFS on memo line.