Daniel C. Curtis, 86, a lifetime resident of Spotsylvania, VA passed away peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior, surrounded by family on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Dogwood Village in Orange County. Daniel worked at the FMC plant for 17 years, then began working at Roberts Meats for two years, and then retired after 23 years of working for Wonder Bread and Hostess Cakes. He was an avid sports fan, and had a passion for baseball. Daniel was a member of Eastland United Methodist Church, and loved his church family dearly. Survivors include his children, Carl Martin, Jr., Wayne Curtis (Donna), David Curtis, and a special daughter-in-law, Tami Curtis whom he loved so much; grandchildren Danny Martin (Brenda), Dean Martin, Candi Lake (Joe), and Ethan Curtis; seven great-grandchildren; a special cousin, Kathleen Davis; a special friend Mary Hopkins; as well as many extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Harriet E. Curtis; sister, Jeanette Mason; and his parents, Moses and Nellie Curtis. Interment will be held privately at Shady Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jeffrey Mason, Johnny Mason, Dean Martin, Danny Martin, Ethan Curtis, and Barney Daniels. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Eastland United Methodist Church. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
