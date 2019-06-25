George Martin Cutler, 85, of Washington, NC, formerly of Montross, VA, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, June 20th, 2019 at his daughter's home, where he resided over the last year. George was born on December 16, 1933 in Washington, DC to William Martin and Margaret Agnes (Brown) Cutler. He was a member of St. John's College graduating class of 1952. George served in the Navy, the Airforce, and the Naval Reserves. He retired from the Federal Government after serving as D.C Correctional Officer for 20 years. He then became a Westmoreland County, VA Sheriff's Deputy and retired again at 62. George continued to work part time in retirement, most notable were the last two positions he held before his health kept him from working. He worked as a park security officer and enjoyed being Night Watchman for Stratford Hall Plantation for several years. He also worked for the Rappahannock Area Agency on Aging as a transit bus driver and found it very rewarding to help transport area seniors to outings and appointments, as well as delivering Meals on Wheels to shut ins. In 2015, he and his wife made their new home in Washington, NC so they could live near their daughter. Mr. Cutler is survived by (in his words) "the love of his life", his wife of 45 years, Jerry (Houser) Cutler, of the home. His daughter, Scarlett Boutchyard (Shane), of Washington, NC; Sons, Robert "Bobby" Johnson (Janet) of Glen Burnie, MD and Richard "Rick" Johnson (Susan) of Staunton, VA; 11 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; sisters Catherine Ann "Kitty" Sharp, and Margot Balabous, as well as 2 sisters lost in infancy/childhood; and his son William Neal Cutler. George was an avid reader and a licensed private plane pilot. He will be remembered by many for his love of planes as well as books; his quick wit and humorous banter; his love of travel (road trips), that he not only shared with his children, but many other family members; his generosity and kindness; and his overwhelming love and affection for his wife. Generous in death, as in life, George donated his body to ECU School of Medicine to benefit the education of new doctors who will treat others and perhaps find a cure for illnesses such as his. A memorial service will be announced in the future. Should anyone wish to support a cause in his memory, he personally supported and was affected by the National Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; The National Heart Association; and The National Alzheimer's Association.