Donald R. Cutlip, Sr., 80, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family in Caroline. Survivors include his wife Alice Ruth, children Mark and wife Sue of Spotsylvania, VA, Robert and wife Joyce of Marlinton, WV and John and wife Cindy of Caroline. 17 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Brother, Jim Cutlip and sister Helen Irvine of Marlinton, WV. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Nora Belle Cutlip, son, Donald R. Cutlip, Jr, daughter, Christine Hannah, and brothers, Leonard, Clarence, Charles and Tommy. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 17 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at noon on Friday, October 18 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Laurel Hill Memorial Park. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.