Jackie C. Dahlkamp was born September 6, 1979 and passed away on October 27, 2019. Jackie was the beloved daughter of Michael and Marion Dale Dahlkamp and sister of Emily D. Waite. She leaves behind many loved aunts, uncle and friends. She was a proud member of the Prince William County Arc and Special Olympics. A Celebration of Life will be held Monday November 4, 2019, 10AM, at the Marine Corps Memorial Chapel followed by a burial and reception. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Prince William Arc: 13505 Hillendale Dr,Woodbridge,VA 22193. Condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonstafford.com