Martha Spicer Daltan, 75, of Fredericksburg, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday August 19, 2019 at Henrico Doctors' Hospital after a brief battle with cancer. Martha was born on March 10, 1944 in Mineral to Harry Elwood Spicer and Dorothy Chick Spicer. Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Gerald F. "Gerry" Daltan; daughter Ashley Daltan Vavasour (Dan) of Austin, TX; and son Michael Townley Daltan (Mary Beth) of Spotsylvania. She had three beautiful grandchildren Cole Vavasour (17) and Page Vavasour (15) of Austin, TX and Bryce Daltan (16) of Spotsylvania. Known as "Nana" to them, she never missed an opportunity to talk about them to friends and strangers alike. Being "Nana" was, by far, her favorite role in life. Martha has two sisters, Carolyn Heckman, of Fredericksburg and Jo Ann Adams of Atlanta, GA. She is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Martha and Gerry were married in June of 1965, during which time she worked to support Gerry during his college and law school careers. After that, she spent her time at home with her children supporting them in their academic, athletic and social activities. When her children were older, she began her career in retail. She started her career in retail clothing sales, but was more recognizable in her most recent position as an associate and buyer for Whittingham in downtown Fredericksburg. She was active in the downtown community and worked hard to promote the revitalization of the downtown area. A Fredericksburg resident of more than 50 years, Martha will always be remembered for her outgoing personality and keen eye for style. She was an amazing cook and loved to entertain and socialize with friends, offering a seat and a drink to anyone who stopped by the house. As we remember Martha this weekend, we invite everyone to join us in sharing memories, stories, food and cocktails in her honor on Saturday August 24 from 12 to 3 p.m. at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts located at 95 Riverside Parkway, Stafford, VA 22406. She wouldn't have it any other way. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday August 23 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday August 24 at Fredericksburg Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sarah Cannon Research Institute, www.donate3.cancer.org. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.