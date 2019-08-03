In the evening of July 23, 2019 Philip Allan Dancause passed peacefully from this life into the next. Though his health had dictated a move to assisted living earlier this year, this devout Catholic took pride in enhancing the weekly communion ministry for his fellow residents. Born to Max and Sally Dancause on August 19, 1937 in Hartford, Conn., Phil attended both MIT and Columbia and was drafted to the U.S. Army. He eventually met and married Rosalie McAfee, who has been by his side for 47 years. Phil lived over half his life in northern Virginia, despite extensive travels both domestic and abroad earlier in his life. Phil was a man of quiet greatness and goodwill. He possessed a vast and varied appreciation of all God's gifts, including food, wine, and music. A talented musician himself, Phil found the best expression of his gifts with the choir of St. William of York, where his love of harmonies and arrangements flourished in the hymns of the Church that he loved so well. Phil somehow knew this was his season to begin preparing for the eternal banquet, and while he will be greatly missed, his loved ones look forward to seeing what he will make now with limitless access to every possible ingredient, served with his strong bear-hug, characteristic warm smile, soft chuckle, and twinkle in his hazel eyes. We love you Phil/Dad/Grandpa. Thanks for everything. He is survived by his wife Rosalie (Ro), his children Philip (Dan), Amelia (Amy), and Margaret (Mari), his grandchildren Annemarie, Claire, Cecilia, and Felicity, and a large extended family brought together by his love and care for others. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, August 5 at Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford. A rosary will begin at 6 p.m. A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6 at St. William of York Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Stafford Memorial Park. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.