Rosalie Mae Dancause, 78, of Fairfax passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Reston Hospital Center. Rosalie was born on January 8, 1942 to George and Pearl McAfee, and she was the oldest of 5 children. She graduated from San Diego State College with a B.S. degree in Chemistry and married Philip Dancause in 1972, but she was proudest of converting to Catholicism at the age of 20. Survivors include her her three children Philip, Amelia, and Margaret; brother George; and sisters Roberta and Patricia. She is preceded in death by her husband, both parents, and her sister Margaret. Rosalie now goes with joy to take her place in the eternal life towards which she focused her time on earth. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 P.M. on Monday, March 2 at the Covenant Funeral Service Stafford Chapel. A Rosary will be held at 6 P.M. A Funeral Mass will take place at 11 A.M. on Tuesday, March 3 at St. William of York. Interment will follow in Stafford Memorial Park. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.