Fredericksburg, VA Blanche Virginia (Houston) Daniels passed away on December 4, 2018 after a period of declining health. She was born in Nokesville, Virginia on October 31st 1939, one of 12 children of the late Charles and Emma (Hall) Houston. She was predeceased by her husband Alvin Daniels and a son David R. Daniels, as well as 9 siblings and most recently a sister Pearl of West Virginia in March 2019. She is survived by a brother Gene of Georgia as well as many nieces and nephews and a great many friends. Blanche owned and operated Highway Flag Car Company of Fredericksburg. A "Celebration of Life Event" will be held on April 20th from 1-4pm at the Chancellor Ruritan Club 5994 Plank Road Fredericksburg. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Massaponax Baptist Church 5101 Massaponax Church Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22407