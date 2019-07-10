Margaret Olene Daniels Hayes died at age 95 in Sebring, Fla. on July 5, 2019. A proponent of whistling, card playing and dessert before dinner, she could not turn down a dare, especially if there was a sprinkling of mischief involved. Olene was born Jan. 29, 1924 to Bartow and Mabel Daniels and was the third of four children. She grew up in Dahlgren, where she met Ron Hayes and married him Feb. 29, 1944. She spent many years in the King George and Dahlgren area where she worked for Dahlgren Credit Union. She excelled in golf and was the ladies' champion for many years at Dahlgren Golf Course. She also played many rounds at Fredericksburg Country Club. Ron and Olene raised two daughters, Ronna and Bonnie, in King George. Olene was procded in death by her husband, Ron; her sister, Mary Daniels Clare; and her brother, Bartow Daniels. She is survived by her brother, Martin Daniels; daughters Ronna Mason ((Jim) and Bonnie Cauffman (Fred); grandchildren Kim (Chuck), Donnie (Shelly), Pam (Kevin), Eric (Shannon) and Danielle (Jake); and 10 great-grandchildren. Interment will take place at the National Cemetery in Bushnell, Fla.