Janice Treveline Darr, 84, passed away on February 13, 2020. She will be greatly missed for her sweet smile, kind heart, and gentle spirit. She is survived by her children, Richard Darr (Leta) and Wendy Barrett (Bob), and her grandchildren, Johnny (Kimberle), Noah, and Samantha. She is predeceased by her husband, Don; her parents, Joe and Hilda; her brother, Bobby; and her children, Donnie and Robin. A graveside service will take place on Friday, February 21st at 12:30PM at Mount Comfort Cemetery in Alexandria. Flowers can be sent to Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service. Those wishing to honor Janice's life are encouraged to attend her memorial at the Marriott hotel in downtown Fredericksburg on Saturday, February 29th at 2PM. Online guest book is available at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com.