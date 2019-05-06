Our brother, friend and comrade, David Darrow Skewes, 62, of Bowie Maryland, formerly of Waterford, CT, passed away on April 29, 2019. Dave was preceded in death by the love of his life, Patricia Howzdy Skewes, his parents, Robert E. and Elaine H. Skewes, and his father-in-law, William Howzdy. Dave is lovingly survived by mother-in-law, Dorothy Fairbank Howzdy, his brother Robert and wife Diane Skewes, brother Edward Skewes, sister Mary Skewes Kwasniewski. Codolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonstafford.com