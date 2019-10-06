Zonette Burgess, entered into the presence of her savior at the age of 83, on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 after a long illness. Zonette is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, William P. Burgess; her children, Janet Gray Tobin (Byron), Mell Gray Woodruff (Michael), Thomas H. Gray, Jr. (Susan), and Joseph Davenport Gray; her brother, Robert Davenport (Diane); and sister, Delores Ellender. She leaves five grandchildren who she loved dearly, Jessica, Michael, Meghan, Morgan and Mitchell; and two stepdaughters, Angela and Lesa. She was preceded in death by the father of her children, Rev. Thomas Harrison Gray; her son, John Thomas Gray; and her brothers, Clyde Davenport and Riley Davenport. Zonette's family will receive friends from 10:00 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 10719 Courthouse Road in Fredericksburg, with a service celebrating her life at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be shared with her family at foundandsons.com.