Kathryn Vaughan David, 96 of Bethesda, Maryland died Mon., Nov. 18, 2019. Born at North Garden in Caroline County, she was the daughter of Albin and Sadie Young Vaughan, she was raised with her siblings, Albin, Claude, Elwood, Ned, Peter, Roderick "Jiggs" Vaughan, Emma Allen, Esther Blanton, Christine Coleman, and Louise Hart, who have all preceded in her death. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, George E. David and a grandson, Jimmy Kefalas. She is survived by her three children, Patricia Moore, Edwin David and Carl David; five grandchildren, George Kefalas, Orlando David, Johnny David, Brenda David, and Chris Novell; two great-grandchildren, Alexis David and Edwin David and a great-great grandchild, Jaden Novell. A funeral service will be held 3 PM Sun., Nov. 24, 2019 at Storke Funeral Home, Bowling Green, VA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.