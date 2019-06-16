Fredericksburg Allen Roger Davidson Jr. passed away unexpectedly on May 28th, 2019. He was born in Erie, Pennsylvania Dec 19, 1937. Roger was predeceased by his wife, Mary Louisa March Warren, his brother Lanning Davidson, his mother, Florence Davidson and his father, Allen Davidson Sr. Roger is survived by his son, Stephen Davidson, his daughter, Suzanne Davidson, his children's spouses, Deborah Davidson and Robert Barry Jr., his grandchildren, Tyler and Shelby Davidson and Alexandra, Elizabeth, Catherine, and Julianna Barry. Roger graduated from Western Reserve Academy in 1955, and then attended Purdue University where he met his future wife, Louisa on a blind date. Roger graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering in 1959 and was commissioned as a Navy Ensign through the Navy ROTC program. Roger married Louisa on December 19th, 1959 and was based in Norfolk Naval Station, VA for his first assignment. Roger was medically retired from the Navy in 1963 after surviving a rare form of cancer and moved with his wife Louisa to Wheaton, Maryland where he embarked on a successful 40 year career as an Electrical Engineer. Roger began his journey with Vitro but after 5 years, found his calling with Westinghouse which eventually became Northrop Gruman. During his time as an electrical engineer, Roger also earned his Masters and a highly coveted PhD from George Washington University in electrical engineering. The work in his military and civilian careers contributed greatly to our nation's security and success. In 1970, Roger moved his family to Bowie, Maryland where he immersed himself in his community. As an active member of the Bowie Civitan Club, Roger engaged in several community projects and service to the local and surrounding areas with a focus on helping developmental disabled children. He also served as the club's President twice. His volunteerism in several other organizations like the Boy Scouts and church cemented his status as a dedicated public servant, Roger always let his actions and results speak rather than seeking the limelight. He loved his community and also his church. After retiring, Roger immersed himself by founding the Bowie (now Goodloe) Unitarian Universalist Fellowship with his wife Louisa. He served in numerous leadership positions in addition to the choir pianist and his tireless efforts have secured its continued success. Roger and Louisa eventually landed in Fredericksburg in 2010 in order to spend more time with their grandchildren. Roger was a dedicated Grandfather and frequently traveled inner and intrastate to attend his grandchildren's events, races, recitals and many other occasions regardless of his physical condition. He loved building and designing things for his family and was a frequent consultant not only for family and friends but for his profession. His love of family and nation was unquestionable and clearly visible through his work ethic and sacrifice. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Civitan International at https://civitan.org/donate/