John Richard Davis, 93, of Spotsylvania, Virginia, passed away peacefully at his home Saturday, October 19, 2019. John was born December 12, 1925, he grew up in Altoona, PA, and graduated from Altoona High School. He attained the rank of Eagle Scout and was called to serve in the U.S. Army during WW II. John earned a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Penn State University, which led to a successful career as an engineer and then as an executive with international responsibilities. In Sydney, Australia, John was a member of the Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron and president of the American Chamber of Commerce. John and his family traveled the world as he collected both adventures and treasures from diverse cultures. Reflecting his love of nature, John was active in many organizations, including the West Chester Bird Club, the local chapter of the American Rose Society, the Native Plant Society, and the Master Gardener Association. He was a charter member of the Washington Heritage Museums and a volunteer gardener at the Mary Washington House in Fredericksburg. John's enthusiasm for travel, sailing, birding, gardening, and reading made its way to future generations who today remember his gentle spirit while on the water, in the garden, or immersed in a good book. Survivors include his wife Shirley Neal Zwoyer Davis, whom he married June 26, 1997; sons John Christopher Davis (Judith), Timothy Edward Davis (Rose Maree), Thomas Andrew Davis (Alison); seven grandchildren Nicholas, Malcolm, Anna Theresa (Chris), William, Jessica (Tim), Andrew, and Timothy (Tom); brother Clarence Davis; stepdaughter Tamra Hays; stepson Gary Neal; three step-grandchildren Nathan, Clinton, and Alison; three step-great-grandchildren, Michal, Callan, and Oscar; sisters-in-law; and many dear nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife Elizabeth Jean McGavran Davis, who died on November 8, 1993; his parents, Clarence and Catherine Davis; and a brother, James. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29 at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Spotsylvania with Father Eversole celebrating Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's honor can be made to St. Matthew Catholic Church, 8200 Robert East Lee Drive, Spotsylvania, VA, 22551. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com