Phyllis Hudgins Davis, 85 of King George passed away Friday, May 8, 2020. She was born September 25, 1934 in Mathews to the late Georgie Louise and Stillman Hudgins. She married John Henry Davis on November 17, 1955 and they loved each other until his passing in July of 2012. She leaves to cherish her memory her son, John Davis (Lashan); her grandchildren, Jonnelle Davis, John-Michael Davis, John-Christopher “Chip” Davis (Sophia) and Kristie Davis (Dwayne); her 10 grandchildren; her 2 great grandchildren and her cousin, Mary Wade Smith. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 12th at 2:00 pm in Round Hill Baptist Church, with burial in the church cemetery. All are invited to attend. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, immediate family members will be in the sanctuary and all others will be in their cars, in the parking lot and the service will be broadcast. There will be a viewing at the church, one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com

