On Tuesday, June, 16, 2020, William "Bubba" Howard Davis, 70, ended his journey here on earth at Woodmont Health Care Center and is now in his new home in heaven with his family and friends who have gone on before him. He was born in Warsaw, VA, May 12, 1950. He only answered to Bubba. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in White Oak. Bubba loved all the children at Bethel. He was a fan of Bluegrass and Gospel music. Bubba is survived by friend and caregiver, Edith Mowry Jett, son he never had but was like a son to him, Conroy Jett, Jr., furry grand dog, Radar Jett. Wendy Jett Thompson and family, brother, Edward Russell Davis, sister, Mirian "Sissy" English, niece, Traci Fox, great nieces and nephews, aunts, cousins and extended families. He was predeceased by his mother, Jean Elizabeth Franklin Davis, father, Edward Davis, brother, Claude "Frog" Davis and furry step dog, Midnight Jett. We would like to thank the Falls Run Fresenius Medical Service Staff for the care Bubba received during his time in dialysis and Woodmont Health Care Center during his final days on earth. Due to the COVID-19 and Bubba's wishes, Bubba has requested no service. Bubba had no children of his own. He felt the children of Bethel were his children. He has asked that donations in lieu of flowers be sent in his memory to Bethel Baptist Church, Children and Youth Ministry, 1193 White Oak Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22405. Online condolences may be made by visiting mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com.
