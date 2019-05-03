DAWSON, Richard Wayne, 62, of Woodford, passed away on Tuesday April 30, 2019. He is preceded in death by his brother in law, Dwayne F. Givens. Richard is survived by his parents, John and Margaret Dawson; sister, Nancy Givens; nephews, Michael Givens, Paul "P.J." Givens (Kristin); great-niece, Savannah Givens; and special pets, Jada and Mimi. Richard had been an art therapist at VCU Hospital and had taught art at Germanna College. He loved the outdoors, fishing, and gardening. Richard was a gifted photographer and a longtime Washington Redskins fan. Special thanks to Kathy Wickline, Richard's friend, for her care and support. The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 5pm-6pm at Bennett Funeral Home Mechanicsville Chapel, 8041 Lee Davis Rd. Mechanicsville, VA 23111; where a memorial service will follow at 6pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.