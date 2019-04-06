Bruce Day, 67, of Fredericksburg died April 3, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. Born June 18, 1951, in California, Bruce was known in his adopted hometown of Fredericksburg for his oil paintings and his warm sense of humor. Before retiring to pursue his art, he worked at the Corcoran Gallery of Art, the National Gallery of Art and the Hirshhorn Museum. Often seen painting near his studio in downtown Fredericksburg, he found inspiration exclusively from life, never working from photographs. Bruce had a unique ability to find the beauty and joy in everyday moments, which featured not only in his paintings but also in his relationships with those who knew and loved him. Survivors include his wife, Keren; children Amelia and Henry; three brothers James, John and Steve; several nieces and nephews and their extended families; and the many friends who cherished him. Friends may call on the family from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, April 8 at the Presbyterian Church, 810 Princess Anne St., Fredericksburg, in the Fellowship Hall building behind the church. A service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Mental Health America of Fredericksburg or Empowerhouse. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.
