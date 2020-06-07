David Alvin "Tiny" Dayton, 63, of Fredericksburg passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at VCU Hospital. He was born on November 5, 1956. Survivors include his wife, who loved him so much, Barbara Ann Dayton; his mother, Mary Anne Dent; and son Jonathan Wayne Dayton. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery. The family would like to express their appreciation to Timmy and Richard Merryman. David was loved so much by all of his family and friends and will never be forgotten Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
