Michael Henry de Zeeuw, 91, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019, at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, VA. Michael was born on November 15, 1927 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. He had a very full life, with different jobs and many diverse interests. He married his wife Joan in 1950, and they were married for 68 years. They raised four children: Peter, Tom, Marjory and Patrick. Early in his career Mike worked as an airplane electrician for K.L.M., the Royal Dutch Airlines. During this time, they moved to Indonesia for two years where he worked for K.L.M. as an instructor in airplane troubleshooting. In 1962, they immigrated to the USA and lived in Santa Clara, CA, for two years. They moved to Denville, NJ, where he worked for the American Can Company as a field service technician. In 1976, they moved to Fredericksburg, VA. Before he retired, Mike worked as a real estate agent for Long & Foster, where he was known as "Dutch". Mike was athletic throughout his life. When he was younger he did gymnastics and played soccer. Throughout his life he enjoyed photography and playing tennis. He loved birdwatching and long walks on the beach, and he loved being with his family. Mike and Joan enjoyed ball room dancing, square dancing, line dancing and Tai Chi. Mike was always involved in helping others. He and Joan sponsored Fresh Air Kids and went on mission vacations. Mike was very outgoing, did a lot of traveling, and was a good story-teller. He always felt that immigrating to the United States was the best thing that he ever did. Mike and Joan became naturalized citizens in 1967. He was very proud to be an American. Mike loved being with people, and was always good-natured and entertaining! Predeceased by his son Peter de Zeeuw, Michael is survived by his loving wife Joan; his son Tom de Zeeuw and wife Jenifer; his daughter Marjory "George" Hall and husband Rick; his son Pat Dezeeuw and wife Jo; and grandchildren Shannon de Zeeuw, Daniel de Zeeuw, Ray Dezeeuw and wife Kaylan, Jake Dezeeuw, and Josh Hall. Michael's love and memories will last in our hearts forever. The family would like to thank all of the Nurses on 4 North and the Hospice staff for their loving care and concern for our Dad and family. The family will be receiving friends and family from 6:00-8:00 pm, Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg, VA.
