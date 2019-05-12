Ivy Edward Deane, Jr., 68 of Fredericksburg, died Wednesday May 8, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. Born January 16, 1951 in Gordonsville, he was the son of the late Ivy Edward Deane, Sr. and Caroline Watson Brookman Deane. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Michael Ray Deane. Mr. Deane is survived by his wife of thirty-one years, Nora Marie Deane, his son, Martin Edward Deane and wife Cindy of Fredericksburg, a brother, William Scott Deane and wife Linda of Fredericksburg, a grandson, Laney Elise Deane, nephew, William S. Deane, niece, Melissa Deane Woodard and a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday May 15, 2019 at Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private at Maplewood Cemetery in Gordonsville.