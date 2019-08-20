Christine Wyatt Decatur, age 80, of Stafford, VA passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at the Hughes Home. She was born on December 27, 1938 in Stafford County, VA the daughter of the late William and Anna (Morgan) Wyatt, Sr. She retired from the Stafford County Food Service. She was a member of the Ebenezer United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Killard Decatur and a daughter, Brenda Sue Decatur. Survivors include her two brothers, Donald Wyatt and wife Marie of Spotsylvania, VA, Frank Wyatt, Jr and wife Eva of Stafford, VA; five sisters, Lorraine Roles of Stafford, VA, Jeannie Perry of King George, VA, Bonnie Sullivan and husband Joe of Stafford, VA, Joan Wedding of North Carolina, Kathy Sullivan of Spotsylvania, VA; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 11:00 to 12:00pm Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, Stafford where funeral services will be held at 12:00pm. Interment will follow at the Ebenezer United Methodist Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to mullinsthompsonstafford.com