David Phillip Decatur, Sr., 82, of Summerfield, Fla. passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 at his home. Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Charlotte "Bootsie" Decatur; children Tamela Toombs, Marie Lease (Brent), Wendy Bender, and David P. Decatur, Jr.; brother-in-law Eddie Allen (Sharon); sister-in-law Terry Brewer (Larry); eight grandchildren, Amy, Carly (Richard), Jacob, Katelyn (David), Brittany, Cameron, Drew and Rachel; six great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins and other family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, Aubrey and Audrey Decatur; grandson Dennis Toombs II; and son-in-law Dennis Toombs. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, August 9 at Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 10 at the funeral home chapel. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, stjude.org/donate. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.