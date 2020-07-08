Lawrence "Steamboat" Decatur, Sr., 88, of Stafford County peacefully passed away on July 1, 2020 at home with his beloved wife and family. He was born and raised in Widewater. Steamboat lead a colorful and eventful life. During his younger years he was a gifted athlete and considered a "ladies'" man (to hear him tell it). He was a Navy veteran of the Korean War. Steamboat always greeted family and friends with "ahoy mates". After his discharge from the Navy, he finally settled down with the love of his life, Susie. They got busy with five children and were married for 65 years. During his long residence in Widewater, Steamboat served as the first Fire Chief of the Widewater Volunteer Fire Department. He also made it his mission to cut and deliver firewood and fresh fish to the elderly. Steamboat's career as an Ironworker out of Local 5 spanned 70 years. No one who worked with Steamboat forgot his dedication, fairness, and hard work on any job. His passion was fishing and crabbing in the Potomac River. He passed this craft onto his sons and grandsons. If he wasn't working, he was crabbing. He also loved going to Charles Town to play the slots. Whether you called him Pop, Poppop, or Grandpa, he adored it and was adored by his grandchildren. Survivors include his wife, Susie; children Greg, Jenny, Cheyenne, Tina, and Maverick; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and two great great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, George Decatur, Sr. and his mother, Eva Decatur. His family paid this tribute to him: never a dull moment with daddy, always getting into something. His parting words would have been "may you have fair winds and following seas". Services will be held privately at Covenant Funeral Service in Stafford and a private interment in Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VITAS Healthcare in Northern Virginia. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
