Louis R. DeGilio, 49, of Stafford, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at his home. Lou was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. He was an Army medic, Navy corpsman, and Deputy Director of Emergency Services in Carteret County, NC, Emergency Management Program Specialist for FEMA, and an NDMS Section Chief with Health and Human Services. Survivors include his wife, Nancy DeGilio; children Katherine Marie, Michael Joseph, and Peter Matthew; siblings Carline Williams, Robert VanLinder, Tina DeGilio, Lawrence VanLinder, Laurie Cazzoli, Paul VanLinder, and Penni Stubenrauch. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29 at Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30 at St. William of York Catholic Church. Interment will be in North Carolina at a later date. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com