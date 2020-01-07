Frank Otto Deiman was born in Hempstead, NY, on September 22, 1930. He died surrounded by his family at his home in Locust Grove, VA, on January 3, 2020. He was 89 years old at the time of his death. Inducted into the Army on September 11, 1951, Frank Deiman served for the 759th Military Police during the Korean War with the last horse unit in the 1st Calvary Division. His platoon of 37 men and 57 horses patrolled the forest between the American and Russian zones in Berlin as part of the Army of Occupation Germany for which he received an Army of Occupation medal. After his honorable discharge from the Army Frank followed his love of horses and worked 30 years for American Totalisator Company at Roosevelt and Yonkers Racetracks on Long Island, Monticello Raceway in the Catskills and The Meadowlands in NJ. It was while working in Monticello, NY, Frank met June LaPolt. They were married on September 23, 1962. June and Frank Deiman moved to East Meadow, NY after the death of his father in 1967 where they raised their family. Frank was a hard-working man who took great pride in his lawn and gardens. He was a huge dog lover. More than anything Frank liked to entertain. In addition to his famous Christmas eggnog, Frank was known for throwing big summer parties in the backyard full of family, friends, beer, music, horseshoes, and laughter. He was a huge fan of the NY Giants and NY Yankees. Being an avid fisherman and golfer Frank found Lake of the Woods in Locust Grove, VA the perfect retirement location and has lived in the community since 1995. Frank Deiman was a member of the 759 MP Association, American Legion, LOW Korean War Vets, LOW Vets, LOW Stables Committee, Member of the Moose Lodge, Volunteer Firefighter Hempstead, NY. Survived by spouse June Deiman, daughters Kim Allegrezza and Dawn Watson, grandchildren Michael, Christopher and Arianne Allegrezza and Nicholas Kikel, sons-in-law Thomas Watson and Anthony Allegrezza. Frank was predeceased by parents Francis and Margaret Deiman and brother Werner Deiman. A visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Johnson Funeral Home, Locust Grove, Va. The funeral service will begin at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Culpeper National Cemetery, Culpeper, Va. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to St. Jude Hospital for Children. Online guestbook available at johnsoncares.com.