Nancy Courtney DeJean, 73, of Stafford County passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Fredericksburg on July 30, 1946 to John and Margaret Courtney. Nancy Co-owned Courtney's Decorating Gallery for thirty years in Fredericksburg with her mom. She was a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary for eleven years and served as Secretary of Records for Flotilla 25-11 and Division 25 Secretary. Nancy was a loving and dedicated mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling the world, and dining out. Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Albert Lee DeJean, Jr.; mother Margaret Allison Courtney; daughter Daurne' Gilmartin (Robert); son Albert Lee DeJean III (Tamela); grandchildren Taylor Gilmartin, Kayleigh DeJean, and Albert DeJean IV; brothers John Courtney (Sherry) and Jerry Courtney (Lisa); and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father John R. Courtney. A private funeral service will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. The family would like to give a special thank you to the hospice staff at Capital Caring of Fredericksburg, especially her nurse Bobby. In lieu of flowers donations may be made, in honor of Nancy DeJean, to Take Steps-Crohn's and Colitis. 150 Monument Road, Suite 402 Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. Donations may also be made to Capital Caring Hospice. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Funeral Homes
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
540-720-0748
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
540-720-5040
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are offering free delivery for all deliveries in the Stafford area. We are also offering curbsid…
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services All Saxon staff will be wearing masks and we need shoppers to wear a mask too. Social distancing wi…
540-371-4509
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are open for local deliveries and curbside pick up.
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Specific steps we have taken to protect our staff and customers:Daily disinfecting of shop includin…
540-371-2433
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services No contact delivery, curbside pickup
540-373-4421
We offer curbside service, pickup and drop off.Love is not canceled! Birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions continue. We're here for …
540-693-7601
We are staffed with Certified Gift Designers, guaranteeing our customers a perfectly assembled gift basket with each and every order. We are…
540-940-8932
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Free Same Day Delivery! We are open virtually, although our brick and mortar is not open to the pub…