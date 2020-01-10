Rose DeLesia, 96, of Clearwater, FL passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020. She is survived by her children, Marie Goldenberg (Barry), Joyce Fortunato (Richard), Mona Whitney, Michael DeLesia (Elizabeth), and Louis DeLesia (Brenda); 17 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Anthony DeLesia; her sister, Josephine Faruolo; her brother, Frank Faruolo; and her son-in-law, Ray Whitney. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com